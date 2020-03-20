One person not letting coronavirus get him down is Seth Rogen, who got high and settled down to watch the recent movie adaptation of Cats.

But it didn't take long for the 37-year-old star of stoner movies like Long Shot, Superbad and Pineapple Express to take to Twitter to express disbelief at what he was seeing.

"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats. I've never seen the Broadway show. It is truly trippy," he tweeted. "Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha."



READ MORE:

• Much-maligned Cats movie loses big time at the Razzie Awards

• David Farrier's review of 'Cats' goes viral

• Cats star Jason Derulo upset after bulge was CGI'd out of final cut

• 'Cats,' a big-screen fiasco, is delighting and frightening stoned audiences

Advertisement



What started as a passing mention soon became a live-tweeting event as he continued to post his pothead pondering on the social network.

"Also the scale is bizarre. The behind-the-scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds (27kg) in real life," he wrote. "These cats are like 2 feet (60cm) tall in this world. That's a huge f***ing cat."

Seth Rogen, stoned film reviewer and actor.

More of his marijuana-influenced musings include:

"They made them go to cat school."

"Some cats in pants. Some no pants."

"'Let's make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!' – The makers of cats."

"Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life."

On some of the film's big stars he wrote, "Jason Derulo's feet don't look like they're touching the ground."

Advertisement

"Judi Dench looks the most cuddly."

"Ian McKellen just straight up has normal fingers."

"Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world."

Idris Elba in Cats.

However, Rogen drew the line at criticising the performance of Idris Elba, who revealed he'd been tested positive for coronavirus.



"Out of respect, I'll leave Idris out of all this," he tweeted.