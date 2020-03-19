Game of Thrones fans could be nearing the end of a nine-year wait as author George R.R. Martin has been busy writing while in isolation.

According to the New York Post, the 71-year-old author says he's taken precautions amid closures and quarantines all over the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I'm not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day," he wrote on his blog, Not A Blog.

"Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms … but maybe not as grim as they may become here."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, for nearly nine years.

The last book, A Dance With Dragons, was released in July 2011. Martin says he believes the seventh novel will be the last in the series.

He reassured fans that he was feeling "fine" despite the pandemic.

"For those of you who may be concerned for me personally … yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment and we are taking all sensible precautions."

The writer has closed down the small Jean Cocteau Cinema he owns, as well as his Stagecoach Foundation non-profit.

"Honestly, I have no idea where things will stand in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the US, or the world in a month's time. Things have been changing so fast. But our intent is to keep the theatre closed until the relevant authorities tell us that it is safe to reopen," he said

His bookstore, Beastly Books, will remain open for now.

