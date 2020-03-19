One lucky Wellingtonian has just won $100,000 on ZM's Secret Sound competition.

Twenty-one-year-old Jess Bazalo guessed the secret sound on air this afternoon, winning the most money ever given away on the competition - and she's choosing to split it with her best friend.

A Wellington nanny has walked away with the biggest cash prize ever up for grabs on ZM's Secret Sound. Photo / ZM

It was the first time she'd ever played, she said, telling hosts Bree and Clint she would split the money with her friend Jodi if she won.

"I've been listening along ... this is my first time calling through," she said.

When played the secret sound, she correctly guessed it was a champagne bottle being popped open and poured, to her shock.

Soundkeeper Gary shows off how the Secret Sound was made. Video / ZM

"I've never won anything ... I don't know what to say!"

It couldn't have come at a better time for Bazalo, who works as a nanny.

Clint asked her how much money was in her bank account.

"Like $300 tops and I was freaking out cause I was probably gonna have to stop working when the schools close down," she said.

"I'm just scared it's gonna be a dream."

Producers rang up best friend Jodi, who said she was "over the moon".

The Secret Sound started seven weeks ago on February 3, with thousands of people trying to guess from across New Zealand.

Previously, the ZM Secret Sound's biggest winner was Aimee from Waiuku, who won $50,000.