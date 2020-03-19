Tom Hanks' sister has given fans an update on his health saying he is "okay, but not great" after he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sandra Hanks Benoiton said she had spoken to her brother who is currently quarantined wife with Rita Wilson at a house in Australia.

"I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay," she said.

"(Am I) shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god (but) medical care in Australia is good."

The Hollywood actor's sister and eldest sibling moved to Italy with her family in 2016 and is currently on lockdown after Europe was branded the new epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking from the Pordenone province, about an hour north of Venice, Italy, she said: "We're OK here … staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I'm lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however."

Meanwhile, Hanks, who was recently moved from hospital to a isolated house, has been giving updates about being in self-isolation on social media.

His recent post reads: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.

"We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx"