Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells is off-air and in self-isolation after coming into contact with a person now being tested for coronavirus.

He will not be able to host TVNZ's 7pm show while in self-isolation, though he plans to appear via the internet tonight. Wells also hosts a radio show on Radio Hauraki.

The news comes after revelations that one of the Bachelorette NZ contestants was being tested for the virus.

Jeremy Wells is self-isolating at home.

TVNZ said in a statement earlier today: "We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified anyone that has been in close contact with the individual. Those people are now isolating until test results are confirmed.

"Those in contact include several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette production.

"We appreciate there is public interest in the show and will advise media as soon as we have a test result, which is expected on Thursday 19th March.

"We stress that at this stage the contestant has not tested positive to a Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."

This is the first ever season of the Bachelorette NZ, featuring Lesina Nakhid-Schuster as the first Bachelorette. The show is currently in its 8th week on air, with 26 episodes airing to date.

The show caused a stir when a second Bachelorette, Lily McManus, joined Lesina in the search for love.