A Bachelorette NZ contestant is currently being tested for Covid-19.

TVNZ, which airs the show, said: "We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified those we have identified as being in close contact with the individual, those people who have been in close contact are now isolating until test results are confirmed.

"Those in contact include TVNZ employees as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette NZ production."

TVNZ said they appreciated there was public interest in the show and it would advise media as soon as they have a test result.

The Bachelorettes are Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus. Photo / Supplied

"We stress that at this stage the contestant has not returned a positive Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."

This is the first ever season of the Bachelorette NZ, featuring Lesina Nakhid-Schuster as the first Bachelorette. The show is currently in its 8th week on air, with 26 episodes airing to date.

The show caused a stir when a second Bachelorette, Lily McManus, joined Lesina in the search for love.

The 6 remaining bachelors will battle it out on TV screens as the show nears the end.