Feel Good (Netflix)

Canadian stand-up Mae Martin plays herself in this new series, co-starring Lisa Kudrow (Friends' Phoebe) as her mother. Mae navigates the London comedy circuit while battling addiction and staying grounded in her new relationship. She tries her best to control her addictive tendencies, but will it be enough to keep her career and her relationship going? Available now.

Cold Call (Rialto Channel)

Cold Call is a four-part series available on the Rialto Channel. Photo / Supplied.

Moving ever further from her soap roots, former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay is a single mum who hunts down the cold-call scammers who ripped her off in this Manchester-set dark thriller. Each episode explores how far a normal person can be stretched when faced with a threat to her family. We're a long way from the Rovers! Premieres Sunday at 8.30pm.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Blair Underwood, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Carroll in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Photo / Supplied.

The true story of the pioneer who overcame racism, rivalries and tumultuous marriages to become America's first black, self-made female millionaire. Born Sarah Breedlove, the titular character, played by 2011 Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) built a "ground-breaking brand that revolutionised black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change". Available now.

Westworld (Neon/Soho)

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld. Photo / Supplied.

We're all seeking an escape in these uncertain times and now you can slip into the futuristic amusement park of Westworld, which is back for a third season.

Following the aftermath of last season's massacre, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), and an unknown host begin a new chapter in the real world. Dolores is fired-up and prepared to wage war against mankind, while Bernard desperately tries to stop her. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) reunites with familiar faces in a new realm. Streaming now on Neon and Soho each Monday.