Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has confirmed she has coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

The 40-year-old actress, who starred in Quantum of Solace, revealed she fell ill with a fever and has been in lockdown for the past week.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus," she said.

"I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.

"Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

She also said she suffers from a cough, but only in the morning.

"Unfortunately, we have no cure for this virus. We must wait until it passes," she said.

The actress also revealed how she was treating herself.

"To bring down the temperature, they said to take Paracetamol, which I do," she said.

"Of course, I still take vitamins for myself like that. And I eat garlic, just for the immune system.

"I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That's all."

In another post she thanked her fans for their support and answered some common questions.

"Why I'm not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance.

"Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me thereafter I called because my fever was over 39.

"How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat.

"Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces!

"For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it's come down."

Russian reports say she has lived in London for around a decade, but she did not say where she is undergoing quarantine.

Kurylenko's diagnosis comes days after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became the first major Hollywood celebrities to contract the virus.

The couple were taken to hospital in Australia where Hanks had been filming an Elvis Presley movie directed by Baz Luhrmann.