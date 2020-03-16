The Auckland Writer's Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus and the government imposed restrictions on public gatherings.

The festival was scheduled to run May 12- 17 but ticketholders will now be fully refunded by Ticketmaster.

A statement from festival organisers explained: "We're immensely proud of the programme for our 20th Festival that was launched just last week.

"We are extremely sad not to have the opportunity to deliver it to our writing and reading community, but the health and well-being of all must be our paramount concern at this difficult time.

"All purchased tickets will be fully refunded via Ticketmaster, and we will be in touch with all stakeholders over the coming days to discuss our change of plans.

"Thank you for your ongoing support for the Festival and we look forward to seeing you again in 2021."