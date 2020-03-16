Idris Elba has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The English actor, aged 47, shared on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," he tweeted. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing."

In the video, he tells his 2.7 million followers "So look, this morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive.

"It sucks," he says.

"Yeah, I'm doing okay Sabrina [his wife] hasn't been tested, and she's doing okay."

He says he did not have any symptoms, but decided to get tested after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

"I quarantined myself and got a test immediately," he says.

He urged his followers to "really think about social distancing."

"Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it."

He asked his followers to be vigilant about washing their hands.

"Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," he says.

"If you're feeling ill and you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it, alright?"

"So far, we're feeling okay," he says.

Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they both contracted the virus.

"Hello, folks. Rita Wilson and I are down here in Australia," Hanks posted on Instagram.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."