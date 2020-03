Us folk-punk band Violent Femmes have been forced to postpone their upcoming New Zealand shows due to concerns over coronavirus.

Organisers for the Milwaukee group's visit have confirmed their two concerts in Wellington (March 24) and Auckland (March 25) have been rescheduled for later this year.

‌

All tickets will remain valid with full details about new dates to be announced later this week.

Refunds will be available to any ticket holders who won't be able to attend the new dates.