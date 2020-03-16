Live entertainment options available to Kiwis continue to dwindle with more local events being postponed and cancelled today due to concerns about coronavirus.

Wellington's Homegrown music festival will not go ahead this weekend as scheduled, with organisers confirming it has been postponed until later this year, while the Auckland Arts Festival has been forced to cancel four shows.

The status of several other major upcoming concerts and events featuring international artists and performers remain up in the air as promoters await further advice from the Ministry of Health on how public gatherings will be managed.

Alanis Morissette is set to play Auckland's Spark Arena on April 21. Photo / NZ Herald.

Grammy award winning Canadian singer Alanis Morisette and iconic US folk-punk group Violent Femmes are among the big names scheduled to tour New Zealand in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether their visits and other tours will be delayed or scrapped due to the pandemic.



School events are also being affected, with the Polyfest board due to meet today to decide whether this year's event should go ahead on Wednesday.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff met this morning with the chairs and deputy chairs of the Council's four major committees and says that there was unanimous agreement that the holding of large gatherings should be reassessed as a precautionary measure.

The Polyfest board is due to meet today to decide whether this year's event should go ahead. Photo / NZ Herald.

"To date the Ministry of Health advice has been that the risk of community spread of the virus remains low," Goff said in a statement.

"However, internationally we are seeing that cancelling large gatherings has been adopted to help reduce the spread of the virus. We believe that this needs to happen here.

"I anticipate that there will be cancellations or scaling back of council events. We will make final decisions following the government's announcement on nationwide gatherings."

Wellington's Homegrown festival will not go ahead this weekend. Photo / Instagram.

Homegrown organiser Andrew Tuck said his team were "devastated" by the decision to postpone the festival but understand it is the commonsense approach at this time.



"Unfortunately we are not able to run this weekend," he said. "We are devastated, as the Waterfront build was looking awesome but we completely agree with the advice we have been given and we need to look at the bigger picture and what is best for the health of New Zealanders."

Homegrown organisers said in a statement that they are exploring all ticket refund and resale options but warned that "until we get through the next 10-14 days to see how the Government responds we can't confirm a new date."

Summing up the uncertainty facing fans, event promoters, and artists, the statement adds that Homegrown organisers "need clarity regarding our insurance which we don't yet have because Covid-19 has tipped the world on its head and the reality is nobody really knows how to respond."

The Auckland Arts Festival will continue throughout this month, however four shows - Circolombia – Acéléré, Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, Watt by Samuel Beckett, and Soweto Gospel Choir - have been cancelled as a direct result of the Government's new border control measures requiring all arrivals into the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

Watt by Samuel Beckett is among the four Auckland Arts Festival shows to be cancelled. Photo / Supplied.

"It was not possible for us to get the performers into the country before the midnight deadline, so we have are left with no option but to cancel these performances," Auckland Arts Festival chief executive David Inns said in a statement.

Information regarding refunds will be communicated to ticketholders through Ticketmaster and ASB Waterfront Theatre (Watt by Samuel Beckett).

Two other international theatre shows scheduled to open at the Auckland Arts Festival this week will go ahead as planned. The cast for Mouthpiece arrived in Auckland ahead of midnight on Sunday, and the cast and crew of Dimanche were already in New Zealand. All other Auckland Arts Festival shows are going ahead as planned.

The New Zealand International Comedy Festival is another that could be further affected, after Australian comedian Becky Lucas cancelled her shows (May 20-23) at Auckland's Q Theatre.

The Auckland Writers Festival is scheduled to run May 12- 17 and it is understood organisers are also awaiting an update from the government before determining whether any adjustments to their programme will be required.

The 12th World Symposium on Choral Music, due to take place in Auckland in July, has also been cancelled.