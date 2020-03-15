Australian film director Baz Luhrmann has gone into self-isolation as a precaution due to fears over coronavirus.

Luhrmann's move comes after filming on the set of his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic was halted last week after lead actor Tom Hanks and his wife, singer and actress, Rita Wilson, tested positive to the virus.

The director of Moulin Rouge and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, posted a statement on social media to update his followers, confirming he would spend the next 10 days in isolation.

"Really must send a big thank you to the doctors and medical experts from Queensland Health, who have given us tremendous support and most importantly, very clear instructions as to how to go about putting our company and the community's health first," the statement reads.

"Very proud to say that the entire production is following these instructions to a T.

"Personally, I'm in isolation for the next 10 days, but wanted to let you guys know that the family and I are healthy and well. We'll keep you updated!"

Filming for the Elvis Presley movie was staged at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

Australian media are reporting that all production staff were sent home on Thursday morning.

Hanks yesterday reassured fans that he and Rita were in good spirits and "taking it one-day-at-a-time" after announcing on Thursday that they had tested positive to coronavirus.

The couple had both felt unwell while in Australia and the tests confirmed the couple have contracted the virus.

"Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote in a note posted to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts alongside a selfie of the pair in good spirits.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one day at a time.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Hanks finished by paraphrasing one of his most famous big-screen lines, from the 1992 hit A League of Their Own: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."