Kiwi Oscar-winning director and actor Taika Waititi and Academy Award-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley are reportedly separated.

The pair, both 44, met over two decades ago when she interviewed him for a documentary about Māori artists, and then reconnected in 2010 while working on Boy.

They married nearly two years later in New York and share two daughters Te Hinekahu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

But according to a report by pop culture website Page Six, the pair quietly separated two years ago.

The Herald on Sunday asked Winstanley about the rumours in 2018 but she would not address the split.

Fans started questioning if the couple had separated when they weren't photographed together on awards-season red carpets this year to promote their critically acclaimed film Jojo Rabbit, which they both worked on.

Winstanley hinted at a separation on social media when, in a photo with her mother at the 2020 Oscars, she said: "This is a better one of my stunning mama date!! Way better date than a seat filler! (For those of you who have sent me sweet uplifting messages you know what I mean)."

She also responded on Twitter to a portrait drawn of her and Waititi with "#notmyhusband".

Waititi meanwhile has been spotted at multiple events with the same woman, which the report named as Polly Stoker, his assistant on 2016's Hunt for the Wilderpeople and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.