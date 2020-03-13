"Naked and proud" naturists shocked views of This Morning in the UK when they were interviewed completely naked, sitting on a picnic blanket.

Pam Fraser and Mark Bass were interviewed by Rochelle Humes and Eamonn Holmes.

Humes admitted she couldn't help but stare at the naturist man's genitals.

"Instantly, I did that today. I looked perhaps in the direction I shouldn't," she said.

Advertisement

"They're laughing in my ear now. It's the unknown to me. I'm not used to seeing someone walk into the studio naked.

"I don't mean to look - and now I'm looking again - but you just do."

Naturists Pam Fraser and Mark Bass appeared on This Morning to talk about their campaign. Photo / This Morning

"You're only human Rochelle, you're only human," Eamonn Holmes joked.

The two guests were on the show to discuss their campaign to end abuse towards naturists.

"Just being accepted for who you are becomes really important," they said.

READ MORE:

• Instagram bikini model's 'naked' dress leaves followers baffled

• NSW minister found naked and disoriented outside Sydney unit

• Eating nude: Couple bring business The Naked Dinner from London to Auckland

Viewers expressed their shock on Twitter, saying this should not be allowed on daytime TV.

"Naked attraction is moving to the 3 o'clock slot weekdays. How's this allowed on this morning at this time?" one person tweeted.

Advertisement

"I hope that sofa is getting some Dettol on it," someone else commented.