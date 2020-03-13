The Little Mermaid live-action film won't be part of your world for a while, as Disney halts production for several films, according to AP.

Disney says it's shutting down many of its live-action productions, including Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, with Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck; Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; a Home Alone remake; and Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley.

Hollywood continues to pause film and television shoots to help control the spread of the virus.

A couple of movies in pre-production, Peter Pan and Wendy and a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, reboot are also on hold.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of Covid -19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time," a Disney spokesperson said.

"We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible."

Disney delayed the release of several upcoming films this week, including Mulan.