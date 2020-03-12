A more exclusive virus

A hipster is claiming to have contracted the small-batch artisanal coronavirus strain Covid-18. Thom Logan, of Bristol, believes he picked up the virus in Berlin's Berghain nightclub last year and admits while the symptoms are similar to Covid-19, it is a much more exclusive virus that has gone under the radar of the mass media. He said: "Yeah, I think I got it when this girl I was in a poly relationship with got it off her girlfriend who's a Tokyo tech house DJ. So it's from Japan, not China, which is cooler ..." (Via The Daily Mash)

Bottling "earth's perfume"

Love that musky, fresh smell of earth that permeates the air when the first rain of the monsoon hits the parched ground? It is known an petrichor, a pleasant cocktail of fragrant chemical compounds, some produced by plants, others produced by bacteria that live on the soil. While researchers are only starting to understand the chemistry behind this wonderful fragrance, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, India, has been turning the smell into mitti attar, or "earth's perfume". Instead of flower petals, the vats are filled with flat bricks of dried earth, a dash of water from the nearby pond and then sealed with clay. It takes six to seven hours before all of the aroma is steamed out of the clay. India's brand-conscious youths are increasingly turning to cheaper, alcohol-based products, but the silver lining is, in our global economy these traditional perfumes have access to a global market. (Via Amusing Planet)

The child on this in-flight safety pamphlet looks more like a small man who is not appeased by the full-sized woman's attempt to help.

Tongue-twisters

More difficult words to say aloud:

8. Specificity

7. Ignominious

6. Library

5. Defibrillator

4. Worcestershire

3. Pulchritude

2. Asterisk

1. Sorry (seems to be the hardest word)

(Via @AdamCSharp)

All that glitters not gold

Instagram is a hotbed for dumb trends — here's the latest. People are covering their tongues with glitter under the #glittertongue tag ... The things people do for attention ...