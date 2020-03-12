Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the couple have announced.

They released a statement explained they both felt unwell in Australia and the tests confirmed the couple have contracted the virus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks posted on his Instagram account.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, in their 60s, felt unwell in Australia and have tested positive for the virus. Photo / Getty Images

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated.

"Take care of yourselves!"

The couple have been in Australia for a few days and are now in isolation.

Trump bans travel between Europe and the US

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying US clusters were "seeded" by European travellers.

Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said "we are marshalling the full power" of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

"From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges—including large-scale and very dangerous health threats," Trump said in the address.

"This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond."

All Americans who are sick have been told to stay home and Trump says he will ensure people would continue to be paid.

He also says the US will defer tax payments, for some impacted filers, for 3 months amid measures to lessen impact of virus.

Trump's response comes as officials race to confront a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting people's daily lives.

There are 1135 confirmed cases of the virus across the US, with 38 deaths.