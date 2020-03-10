Kiwi band Fat Freddy's Drop have postponed dates of their European album release tour because of coronavirus.

The band, currently in Hamburg, Germany, announced the news on Instagram.

"Super sorry to say that we can now confirm that along with our Italian shows, the French, Danish, Czech, Spanish and Bavarian shows in March have been forced to re-schedule.

"This is due to government directives in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Stay tuned for updates. Music can stay strong," the band wrote.

Several fans wrote that they understood why the band was cancelling their shows.

"Be safe my dudes. We will reconvene with no worries...better safe than sorry," one fan commented on Instagram.

"You are guys are not having much luck with this tour, travel safe," another wrote.

The band's website state that they are still scheduled to play shows later this month in Poland, Portugal, and Barcelona.

There are additional dates in April and May in the UK, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Zurich.

Fat Freddy's Drop finished their New Zealand summer tour last month, visiting Thames, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North, Christchurch and Queenstown from December 28 to February 8.

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the cancellation of multiple large music events and festivals.

Over the weekend, the cancellation of Austin's SXSW festival which showcases technology, music, and films was announced.

"We are devastated to share this news with you," SXSW organisers shared on social media.

"'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."

There have also been reports that one of the world's largest music festivals, Coachella, has been postponed until October.

Frank Ocean is headlining the event scheduled to begin on April 11.