It looks like all those years of eating fruit salad (yummy yummy) have well and truly paid off for Wiggles stars Anthony Field and Simon Pryce.

Underneath those signature unflattering red and blue turtlenecks, the children's entertainers have been covering up some seriously shredded bodies.

The Wiggles' demanding touring schedule means they need to be fit enough to sing and dance on stage - doing the shimmy shake is as exhausting as it looks.

Plus an upcoming Australian tour will see them performing up to four times a day from March 13 to July 12. So finding time to stay fit is no easy feat.

How they do it

Simon Pryce, aka Simon Wiggle, is a 48-year-old professional trained opera singer and in order to keep his body and pipes in tip-top shape, Pryce undertakes some serious workout sessions.

Luckily he's married to personal trainer Lauren Hannaford and the couple are constantly hitting the gym together and posting to Instagram sharing their workouts. They've even smashed #couplegoals and competed on Australian Ninja Warrior together.

Anthony Field, 56, is the only remaining original Wiggle and balances his hectic schedule while raising three kids with wife Michaela.

The blue Wiggle is known for being the one who's always snacking, but Field revealed his character originally wasn't too far from reality.

In 2012, Field spoke about his struggles with health and fitness in his book How I Got My Wiggle Back, revealing that he'd been overweight, bloated and constantly tired.

He knew it was time to make a change, first cutting tomatoes, nuts, wheat and dairy and chucking soft drinks in the bin, telling A Mother World: "My moods became stable, my body felt energised. I couldn't wait to exercise every day and I lost 16kg!"

There are certainly no more hot potatoes for Anthony who now cycles all over Sydney, hits the gym and is committed to healthy eating.

So next time you are enjoying a little Wiggle time with your youngster, keep an eye out for the red and blue Wiggle who might just be spotted lifting weights in the Wiggle House.