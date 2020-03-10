Katy Perry's parents are avoiding physical contact with her whilst she's pregnant, due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and has said her parents Keith and Mary Hudson have taken to "fist bumping" her as a greeting rather than kissing, hugging, or shaking hands, because they're worried about the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Australian radio show Hughesy & Ed, Katy said: "My parents fist-bumped me the other day. I was like, 'What? Okay. I don't know ... cool.'

"I came out of them and everything, but I was like, 'Sure, yeah.' That's what watching the news forever will do, I guess!"

Keith Hudson recently said he and his wife were "pleased" to see their daughter starting a family of her own, as he admitted they were "hoping this would happen".

He said: "I'm a happy man. Orlando is a great guy and she'll be a good momma. We've been hoping this would happen. She really wanted a family. Everyone is pleased."

He also claimed he and Mary - who are both pastors - knew about the pregnancy "very early on".

Meanwhile, Perry recently said her mother spoiled the elaborate pregnancy reveal she had planned for her family.

The Never Worn White singer decided to print the news onto a wine label as a fun way to break the news to her loved ones, but her mother foiled the plan when she spotted the wine bottle on an impromptu visit to her daughter's house.

Perry explained: "She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she's like, 'What is this?' And that's how it happened. And I was like, 'Well, you ruined the surprise,' but I guess mums have intuition unlike any other, right?"