Dolly Parton says she's still coming to terms to life without her husband.

Dolly Parton has thrown herself into work since her husband died.

The 79-year-old music star lost her beloved spouse, Carl Dean, two months ago and admitted she still gets “very emotional” when talking about him.

Speaking on the Today show, she said: “Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up. But we were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.

“It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits. I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him. He was a great partner to me.”

Parton also joked she had no idea Dean was “so famous” as she thanked fans for the outpouring of love following his death.