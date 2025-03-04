Revered country singer Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, who died on Tuesday (NZT) in Nashville aged 82.
Dean, a retired asphalt paver, famously met Parton outside the Wishy-Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at 18, and the couple enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage together.
The pair married on US Memorial Day — May 30, 1966, in an intimate ceremony in Georgia.
“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years,” Parton wrote in a statement posted to social media.
“Thank you for your prayers and sympathy”.