The statement said Dean would be laid to rest in a private ceremony for family and friends and asked for the public to respect the family’s privacy.

He is survived by his siblings, Sandra and Donnie. The couple had no children together.

Parton told People in a 1977 interview that her husband was “sort of shy and quiet”, while also professing that their love for each other was “so sweet and good”.

The couple kept the ins and outs of their relationship relatively low-key over the years despite Parton’s high profile.

“I’ve known how to keep my husband private. It’s just natural to me to protect the things and the people I love and to protect my own privacy,” she told Today in 2022.

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, in an undated photo. Photo / @dollyparton

But Dean was known to have had an influence on Parton’s music.

She told NPR in 2008 that she wrote her hit song, Jolene, about a flirtatious bank teller who seemed to have a “terrible crush” on her husband.

“He just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one”.

She also said Dean helped inspire her 2023 album, Rockstar.