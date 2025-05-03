Sir Richard Branson recalls saving Keith Richards from gun-toting man

Sir Richard Branson has revealed he once saved the life of Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards when a man with a gun showed up at his house looking for him.

Sir Richard Branson has revealed he once saved the life of Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards when a man with a gun showed up at his house looking for him.

The 74-year-old Virgin Group founder has been good friends with the 81-year-old Rolling Stones rocker for years and revealed he once saved Richards’ life when he lied about his whereabouts to a man who showed up with a gun, intent on killing Richards because he believed Richards was having an affair with his wife.

Speaking about the incident on Virgin Radio UK, Branson said: “I went to the front door. There was this huge guy there and he had a gun.

“He went, ‘I’ve come to kill Keith Richards, he’s in your house with my wife’.

“As I was talking to him, I saw a naked Keith Richards and a naked wife running behind him across the lawn.