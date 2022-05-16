Sir Richard Branson is campaigning for dyslexic thinking to be recognised as a skillset, not a burden. Photo / Virgin Group

Successful entrepreneur and proud dyslexic thinker Sir Richard Branson has praised LinkedIn for adding dyslexic thinking to LinkedIn's skills section, which allows users to highlight their unique way of thinking as a strength in the workplace.

Branson worked with global charity Made by Dyslexia to encourage LinkedIn to add this as a skill, and is thrilled with the success. In the first 10 days of this addition to LinkedIn skills, 10,000 people added dyslexic thinking to their LinkedIn profile, the world's largest professional network with over 810+ million members globally.

He explains, "Dyslexic thinking is a skill that can give you the edge at work: you're likely to have strong problem-solving skills, a great imagination, and creative, big-picture thinking. I'm proud to be a dyslexic thinker and redefining Dyslexia as a skill gave me the freedom to pursue my dreams without barriers."

Sir Richard Branson launched the campaign on March 31 and was joined by proud dyslexic thinkers Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Darcie Bussell, Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Nick Jones, and others in highlighting dyslexic thinking as a skill.

LinkedIn's vice-president of communications Nicole Leverich said, "I'm proud to be dyslexic and a part of this movement to redefine what it means. By adding dyslexic thinking as a skill on LinkedIn, we can help recognise the creative, problem-solving and communication skills people with dyslexia bring to their work."

In another exciting development, dictionary.com has confirmed it will add "dyslexic thinking" as an official term, noting its "strengths in creative, problem-solving and communication skills".

Dyslexic thinking is a strength that Branson has advocated for, promoting and destigmatising through sharing his personal journey and his support for global charity Made by Dyslexia with founder Kate Griggs. Research by Made By Dyslexia has demonstrated that dyslexic thinking skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and leadership are vital to the 21st-century workplace.

Branson says, "This [the addition of dyslexic thinking to LinkedIn] is a monumental moment for dyslexics everywhere as our valuable way of thinking is recognised as a vital skill and it's a great way to celebrate Made By Dyslexia's fifth birthday. Understanding my #DyslexicThinking as a skill set helped me use it as a strength behind the shaping of the Virgin brand."

Four in 5 successful dyslexics attribute their success to dyslexic thinking - inventions from the lightbulb to the iPhone were created by a dyslexic mind. In line with this, the #DyslexicThinking campaign saw Sir Richard Branson along with space scientist and science educator Maggie Aderin-Pocock, founder of Soho House Group Nick Jones, Tatler editor Tori Cadogen, and founder of Dipalicious 13-year-old Omari McQueen detail how their dyslexic thinking skills aid them in navigating everyday challenges.

Made By Dyslexia founder Kate Griggs, who is dyslexic, says "Our research has demonstrated that dyslexic thinking skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and leadership are vital to the 21st-century workplace, when we reach a 50/50 work split between machines and humans, as predicted for 2025 – the skills humans will need are dyslexic thinking skills. The world's largest professional careers platform, LinkedIn, has recognised this. That's why it has offered its 810+ million members the chance to add dyslexic thinking to their profile."

There is still a long way to go in the movement's work, with a continuing focus on further change around the dyslexia conversation and encouraging everyone to celebrate the differences that make us all so unique. The charity's mission is to train every teacher globally and help every workplace to spot, support and empower every dyslexic mind.