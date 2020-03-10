Filming has kicked off in Auckland for brand new family thriller show Mystic, based on best-selling author Stacey Gregg's Pony Club Secrets series of books.

The show is set in the fictional Kauri Point in New Zealand. New girl Issie Brown (Macey Chipping) has just moved to the small town from London with her mother Amanda (Laura Patch) and is struggling to fit in.

An encounter with a wild pony Blaze and a stallion named Mystic stirs up a new-found love of horses and leads her to friendship with a bunch of horse-crazy teens.

But when an industrial development threatens the community, the teens band together to find a way to save Kauri Point from disaster.

The New Zealand cast includes Phil Brown (The Brokenwood Mysteries, American Playboy), Jacqueline Joe (Top of the Lake), Kirk Torrance (The Dead Lands, Outrageous Fortune), Cathy Downes (Winter of Our Dreams, Shortland Street) and Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows, 800 Words).

The show follows Issie Brown finding her place through friendship and horses. Photo / Supplied

British actors Macey Chipping (Holby City, Vampire Academy) and Laura Patch (After Life, Bad Mother) have joined the cast of the family drama.

Teen Kiwi newcomers Antonia Robinson, Max Crean, Josh Tan and Harriet Walton are also part of the cast.

The Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television show is being produced for the UK, Australia and New Zealand. It'll screen here on TVNZ.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater says Mystic is a "compelling" local drama based on family values.

"The Pony Club Secrets series is loved by Kiwi kids and we think they're going to enjoy seeing this story come to life on screen."

The show is directed by Peter Salmon (Nowhere Boys, Offspring), Aidee Walker (The Brokenwood Mysteries, Westside) and Michael Hurst (The Dead Lands, Spartacus).