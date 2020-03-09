Wife's whiffy weekend warrior

A wife asks, "Am I being unreasonable?

"So if husband is going to the office on a normal weekday he'll shower as soon as he gets up and ultra fresh, aftershave the lot. If he works from home or on the weekend, he'll often get up without showering, walk the dog, work in the kitchen, do jobs around the house, mow the lawn, play with the kids. Unless we're actually going out somewhere he won't have showered and start his day fresh and ready until the afternoon! He will do everything first, then shower later. I find it quite unattractive and wonder why he can't just start each day showered, fresh and ready, like I do!

"He says he gets grubby jobs done then showers once he's done them... Sorry but walking the dog doesn't make you sweat, nor does doing general bits around the house. Why don't I get the fresh aftershave smelling husband at home that the office gets."

Alone with your beer and thoughts

"[The British pub] is the only kind of public building used by large numbers of ordinary people where their thoughts and actions are not being in some way arranged for them; in the other kinds of public building they are the audiences, watchers of political, religious, dramatic, cinematic, instructional or athletic spectacles. But within the four walls of the pub, once a man has bought or been bought his glass of beer, he has entered an environment in which he is a participator rather than a spectator." — Tom Harrisson, The Pub and the People, 1943

Just sleeping like cavemen

Why do you jerk awake just as you're about to fall asleep? Hypnagogic jerks — the involuntary muscle twitches you experience right before you fall asleep — are possibly an evolutionary holdover that kept our primate ancestors from accidentally falling out of trees while sleeping.