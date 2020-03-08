Married At First Sight's Cathy Evans has made an apology after an Instagram post from 2014 came to light which showed her joking about rape and using homophobic slurs.

In the since deleted post, the Kiwi bride called a man she'd come across at the gym a "f***ing f****t", and claimed he was "raping her with his eyes".

READ MORE:

• MAFS Australia's Kiwi bride Cathy Evans: 'I'm not an actor!'

• Meet the Kiwi walking up the aisle on MAFS Australia

• Former MAFS star Elizabeth Sobinoff will return to the show in 2020

• Pop Smoke: Rapper shot in home invasion laid to rest in New York

"Wish I was this tanned all year!" she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

"Trained back today, any advice on how to deal with a f***ing f****t who won't stop staring at me when I work out?"

"Like not the normal 'checking you out'. It's like proper, 'In my culture, women don't even come out of the house.' Any advice I'll take, thanks."

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Evans has since apologised.

She posted about an encounter with a man at the gym. Photo / Instagram

The Kiwi is a contestant on MAFS Australia 2020. Photo / Instagram

"I am so embarrassed for my use of such offensive and inappropriate language. It was a lapse in judgment at the time and I apologise for any hurt or offence I have caused."

Evans tied the knot with Josh Pihlak on the show, where they started off as one of the season's strongest couples.

But cracks in their relationship are starting to show, after an explosive latest episode in which Pihlak suggested they might be better off as friends.