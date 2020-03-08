Ben Affleck is rumoured to be dating his co-star Ana de Armas.

The pair have recently finished filming Deep Water in New Orleans and were spotted kissing in an airport before taking off on a private jet together, People reports.

READ MORE:

• 'The Biggest Regret of My Life': Ben Affleck opens up about divorce from Jennifer Garner and alcoholism

• Ben Affleck opens up about relationship with Jennifer Lopez 16 years after they split

• Ben Affleck's alarming admission

• Hollywood's most forgiving wife: Inside Ben Affleck's rehab drama

A source told the magazine "they are definitely dating".

Advertisement

De Armas starred in Knives Out and plays Paloma in the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Ben Affleck, left, and Ana de Armas. Photos / Getty Images

Recently the two actors were spotted while out for dinner together in Havana, where de Armas is from.

A picture posted to Twitter shows Affleck and de Armas with a chef at a restaurant.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

Members of the public who spotted them together told Page Six they were "beaming".

"I saw Ana grab Ben's arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy," an onlooker told the publication.

"I totally think they're dating!"

Affleck recently opened up about his divorce from Jennifer Garner in an interview with The New York Times.

Their marriage ended in 2018.

Advertisement

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he explained in the interview.

"Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Affleck's most recent relationship was with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, but the couple split in April 2019.