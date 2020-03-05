Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford is appearing in a new advertisement across the ditch, featuring alongside Aussie comedian Celeste Barber in an ad for audiobook service Audible.

The ad shows busy Barber, who has made a career out of her hilarious "mum" versions of glamorous Hollywood trends, juggling a full-on family day.

The video then cuts to Gayford folding washing while carrying a baby in a front-pack, extolling the virtues of the service before Barber interrupts him.

"Hang on, aren't you Clarke Gayford? You're not an average bloke, you're..."

"A dedicated, stay-at-home dad?" answers Gayford.

The ad also sees Gayford with a possible replacement for late, lamented pet cat Paddles: a guard sheep named Rex.

Clarke Gayford appeared in the ad, but a stunt baby was used.

Barber and Gayford both tweeted the video out, with Gayford clarifying the child in the video wasn't Neve, writing: "#notmyactualdaughter".

Barber has previously expressed her admiration for our Prime Minister, sharing a plea on social media for Australia to be renamed as "West New Zealand".

The 37-year-old Australian comedian, who has helped raised A$50 million for the bushfire crisis, tagged the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in her Instagram story writing: "Can you please make us West New Zealand? Can you be our leader and look after us? We need you."

Barber, who became famous for mocking celebrities on Instagram, was not impressed with the way Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has handled the bushfire crisis.

She launched a fundraiser for Australia's Rural Fire Service, raising over A$50 million with an online campaign and a concert.