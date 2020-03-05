William Shatner has been awarded horse semen as part of his divorce settlement with ex-wife Elizabeth Martin.

Yes, horse semen.

The 88-year-old Star Trek actor reached a settlement earlier this week and one of the biggest bones of contention was how to divide up the couple's four racehorses and breeding equipment.

Horse breeding equipment, that is.

Shatner was awarded custody of Renaissance Man's Medici and Powder River Shirley and ownership of "all horse semen" and horse breeding equipment, court documents reveal.

Martin takes charge of horses Belle Reve's So Photogenic and Pebbles in the settlement, but Shatner also agreed to grant his ex-wife visitation rights to the other two horses.

In case you thought the horse semen was the most valuable asset the couple had to split, they also had to agree on how to divide their multi-million dollar property portfolio.

Shatner gets to keep the couple's Hollywood home and their Three Rivers ranch in California, though Martin will be permitted to visit the ranch to "occasionally harvest fruit" and visit the graves of her first husband and several horses, People magazine reported.

Martin will take possession of their home in Malibu Cove and their place in Kentucky.

A pre-nuptial agreement signed by Shatner and Martin means that neither will receive ongoing support from the other.

Horse semen has played a part in the dissolution of another of Shatner's marriages when ex-wife Marcy Lafferty sued him for breaking an agreement to provide her with "fresh cooled" semen.

He offered it in frozen form and she took him to court.

Lafferty was married to Shatner from 1973-1996 and was his second wife after Gloria Rand (1956-1969). The breakup didn't keep him out of the saddle for long however, going on to marry Nerine Kidd in 1997. They split in 1999, and Shatner married Elizabeth Martin in 2001.