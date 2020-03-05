Demi Lovato relapsed when she felt "abandoned" by her team.

The 27-year-old singer was rushed to hospital after overdosing in July 2018 and she admitted the incident came not long after she broke her six years of sobriety because she was "miserable" as her eating disorder was making things even more difficult.

She told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: "I first got sober when I was 19, which was an age that I wasn't legally allowed to drink.

"I got the help I needed at the time and I took a 'one size fits all' approach and that was just sobriety. So my whole team took that approach and we did it and it worked for a long time but I realised over time, as things with the eating disorder were getting bad, over the years it got worse and worse.

Advertisement

"People checking my orders at Starbucks, on my bank statements,

"It led me to being really, really unhappy, my bulimia got really really bad. I asked for help, but didn't get the help that I needed.

Demi Lovato says she felt abandoned by her team. Photo / YouTube

"I was stuck in this unhappy position, I was six years sober, but I was miserable. I was more miserable than when I was drinking. Why am I sober?"

Lovato called how she reached out to her team, and was left stunned when they branded her "selfish", triggering her issues of "abandonment".

She continued: "I sent a message out and reached out to my team and they responded with 'You're being very selfish, this would ruin things not just for you but for us as well.'

"When I heard that... my core issues are abandonment as a child from my birth father, he was an addict, alcoholic, we had to leave him and I had vivid memories of him leaving so when they left, it played on that fear and I felt abandoned so I drank.

"That night I went to a party, there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD."

The I Love Me singer urged people in a similar situation to "take responsibility" for themselves and move past the bad times in their lives.

Advertisement

She added: "Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me where I am today, it was my actions that put me in the position I'm in and I think it's important I sit here and tell you that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it, you can get to the other side, it may be bumpy.

"You are a 10 out of 10 and don't forget it. As long as you take responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way that you deserve to be loved."