They've faced a fair amount of flak since Megxit, and now Harry and Meghan are about to get set up for more mockery.

They may have stepped down from their royal roles but now the popular satire show Spitting Image will parody them on screen as it returns to TV after 24 years, according to the Daily Mail.

The show parodies popular political figures and celebrities, with past targets including Margaret Thatcher in a suit and Ronald Reagan in bed with two call buttons labelled Nurse and Nuke.

The original show aired on ITV for 18 seasons from 1984 to 1996, gathering up to 15 million viewers. It was nominated for several Baftas and Emmy awards.

Harry and Meghan puppets have already been made for the upcoming season, which will also star Boris Johnson, his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, the Duke of York, Beyonce, Kanye West and Donald Trump.

Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin, Adele, James Corden and RuPaul will also appear in puppet form.

It's the first original commission announced by UK streaming service BritBox, which was launched by the BBC and ITV to counter Netflix.

Co-creator Roger Law is returning as executive producer and says it will be more "outrageous, audacious and salacious" than ever.

"Public service satire announcement. I've refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do?" he said.

"With scandalous scripts and A-list characters, it will be the people's programme!"

"We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry and Meghan, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian. We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp and Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg."

"And the message for the doomsayers is, this autumn we will get BritBox done."

"With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn't be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events," the producers said.