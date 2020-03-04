A new mother, who went into labour at one of Elton John's Australia concerts, has received a care page from the legendary singer.

Last Wednesday, during a show at Coffs Harbour, in New South Wales, the star announced that a woman went into labour at his concert the previous night while he was singing Tiny Dancer.

"Last night, someone nearly gave birth at the show during Tiny Dancer," Elton said to his fans.

"They were rushed to hospital and they had a beautiful little boy, so that's what we do to people.

"So if any of you are pregnant tonight, watch out."

On Friday the mum, Mary McGregor, announced the arrival of their newborn, Bam, on Facebook.

"So a lil update ... we officially welcomed our beautiful son yesterday at 11.10, after the strangest 24 hours of our lives! Mary and bubs are both doing extremely well," the post reads.

"Baby McGregor is a warrior and has surprised even his doctor with his turn around recovery.

"We did want to say a huge thank you to Sir Elton John, the production crew, the St Johns medics and all the beautiful doctors and nurses at the base hospital. We are so grateful and beyond overwhelmed at the nurturing spirit of everyone.

"We had a surprise visit from a member of the production crew today who gifted little baby McGregor on behalf of everyone with some merchandise so that we'll never forget his entry into the world. Best. Story. Ever."

The baby was born at Coffs Harbour Hospital, just minutes away from C.ex Coffs International Stadium, where Elton was performing.

In a recent post, the mother said they are still in hospital, with "long days ahead".

"But Brendon and I are completely obsessed with our beautiful little man. We love you to infinity and beyond."

Last month, Elton suffered from his own medical event which cut short one of his Auckland concert shows.

The distraught performer, 72, broke down in tears and needed to be assisted off stage due to pneumonia.

His illness forced him to reschedule his two remaining concerts under doctors order.

It has been confirmed he will return to New Zealand to perform his two remaining Auckland concerts in January 2021.

Meanwhile, more than 100 fans were seeking refunds for the first concert that was cut short, and Consumer NZ said people might have a legitimate claim.

However, an email from Ticketmaster confirmed that the promoter would not be issuing refunds.

Fans previously contacted the Herald expressing their heartbreak and in some cases a feeling of being "cheated and disappointed".

"While I obviously sympathise with Elton, I feel extremely cheated and disappointed, especially now that he is going on with the next two concerts, who will hopefully get the full show and we did not," one person said.

Another said: "As one of the 30,000 who went to the trouble of purchasing tickets, battling the traffic and parking and then to see only half a show. A number of BIG songs were still to come after our concert was called off."