Washing up

To spice things up on the handwashing front in these pandemic times, it has been suggested that singing Happy Birthday twice is the right amount of time to properly clean your hands, but that can get pretty tiresome pretty quick, so here are two alternatives ... The Chorus of Toto's Africa :

It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had.

Or for the cool cats, Prince's Raspberry Beret:

She wore a Raspberry beret

The kind you find in a second hand store

Raspberry beret

And if it was warm she wouldn't wear much more

Raspberry beret

I think I love her.

Or you could just count to 20.

Near death experience ...

"I was on a bouncy castle at a uni ball and my friend turned the pump off as a prank. My head was sealed in the deflating plastic and I was suffocating, kicking my legs wildly trying to free myself. I had almost passed out when someone noticed and pulled me out. It would have been quite an ignominious end."

Satisfying design

There's something quite satisfying about these measuring cups designed to visually depict the fractions they represent.

Parking herself in the way

Sally was looking for a car park in Mairangi Bay's Countdown on Saturday morning when a black car pulled out of a park in front of her but was blocking access to the now vacant park. A woman walked up to the car with a full trolley of groceries and proceeded to load the items into the boot of the car, meanwhile holding up cars looking for a park. "I gave a small toot to indicate that it was a rather selfish way to unload your purchases on a busy morning, but she just turned around to me and gave me the fingers! I still cannot understand why she could not load her goods into the car while parked."