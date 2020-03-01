Meghan Markle reportedly wants to make a return to Hollywood – and has her sights set on starring in a superhero blockbuster movie.

The Sun reports Markle has instructed her agent, Nick Collins, to try and find her a suitable studio offer.

Markle has reportedly already signed a charity voice-over deal with Disney, the studio that owns Marvel and the rights to all its superhero characters.

Meghan Markle visits Canada House in London. Photo / Getty Images.

The Daily Mail reports that the Disney-Marvel connection could open the way for the former Suits star to win a role in an action blockbuster.



"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

"He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers.

READ MORE:

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may snub Princess Beatrice's wedding - reports

• Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $15m Malibu blunder

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'enjoying the quiet life in Canada' with Archie after royal split

Prince Harry, and Meghan, with son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Photo / Getty Images.

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.

"She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle.

"But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go ... something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre."

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, in Suits. Photo / Supplied.

A role in a Marvel movie could fast-track Markle and Prince Harry's plans to achieve financial independence.

Last year's Avengers: Endgame movie became the highest-grossing film ever, raking in US$2.8 billion worldwide.

Scarlett Johansson was judged by Forbes magazine as the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, with the Black Widow star reportedly earning more than US$30 million alone for her work in End Game.

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. Photo / Supplied.

It has also been reported that the Duke and Duchess could sign a deal with streaming giant Netflix.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Hollywood has relied more and more on superhero films to produce sure-fire hits. They are aimed at a global audience and generate billions at the box office. Why take a risk when you can make a superhero film and generate a guaranteed hit? In this day and age, studios are averse to taking risks. The costs are simply too high.

"It would make sense for Meghan to want to be associated with a Marvel or DC Comic book film. There is certainly no shame attached. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence want them in their filmography because it gives them a cool factor – and that's aside from the fact they get paid upwards of $10 million a picture."