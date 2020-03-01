Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg's daughter has been arrested and jailed in Nashville, Tennessee for domestic violence, just one week after announcing her start in the adult entertainment industry.

Mikaela Spielberg, who was adopted as a baby by the director and his wife Kate Capshaw, was arrested early Saturday morning, her 47-year-old fiance Chuck Pankow confirmed to Fox News.

"It is true," Mr Pankow said in a statement, adding that the incident was "a misunderstanding" and "no one is hurt".

The 23-year-old was admitted into the Hill Detention Centre, and her $1000 bail had already been posted, Page Six reported.

"Someone has already posted her bond; it's a matter of her finishing out her 12 hours," an official with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office told The Post.

Ms Spielberg will be released at the conclusion of a 12-hour "hold" which is routine in domestic violence cases.

The arrest comes just a week after she announced that she had been making solo sex videos that were then posted on PornHub.com, and that she was working to get a license to become an exotic dancer in Nashville.

Ms Spielberg told The Sun that she wouldn't make porn with another person out of deference to her relationship with her "significant other", who she said was rallying behind her budding new career.

"It would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other," she said, adding that she'd broken the news to her parents, who were "intrigued" but "not upset", via FaceTime.

However, other reportsstated that her father was "concerned" over his daughter's alleged new career path.

Describing herself as a "sexual creature", she told the publication, "I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body."

Mikaela announced her work in the adult entertainment industry just over a week ago. Photo / Supplied

Ms Spielberg first announced her solo adult entertainment career on her social media accounts, declaring that her new gig is "safe" and "consensual".

She said her goal was to earn enough money from the opportunity that she won't need to rely on her father's funds.

"I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there's anything wrong with that – it just doesn't feel comfortable for me," she said.

