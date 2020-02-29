In her role as neurotic chef Monica Geller in hit series Friends, Courteney Cox's character battled fertility issues with on-screen husband Chandler Bing.

But in real life, Cox would endure devastating fertility struggles too.

According to The Sun, following her marriage to David Arquette in 1999, Cox had seven miscarriages that were the result of antibodies attacking as her pregnancies tried to progress.

Cox has revealed one of the toughest things about this time in her life - at the height of Friends fame - was having to come to work each day and be funny for an audience, rather than address her heartbreak.

"I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth.

"Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny."

She has gone on to speak openly about her experiences, sharing that: "I had a lot of miscarriages and I don't think that's something people shouldn't talk about because it's … unfortunate, but it happens.

"I just think it's important to get things out there so people can realise they're not alone."

Following two rounds of IVF, Cox gave birth to her daughter Coco in 2004 - the same year Friends wrapped.

Cox and Coco's father, Arquette, divorced in 2013.

Now 15, Coco is a regular feature on her mother's Instagram account and the pair share a close bond.

"Coco has taught me so much," says Cox.

"I try to make Coco feel strong and confident by listening to her, listening to her feelings … She is incredible.

"Sometimes I do wish her shorts were longer," she said. "But I want to keep an open relationship with her."

The teen also counts her mum's best mate, Jennifer Aniston, as her godmother.

