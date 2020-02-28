Looking for something to do with during the upcoming holidays? Well, don't worry, because The A&P Royal Easter Show has just revealed its entertainment line-up for this year's event.

Headlining are NZ hip hop chart-toppers Kings and Savage. Kings burst onto the scene with his breezy summer hit Don't Worry 'bout It in 2016, while Savage was the first New Zealand hip hop artist to go platinum in the United States after his single Swing! featured predominantly in the movie Knocked Up.

To entertain the kids, and kidults, the superheroes from DC's Justice League will perform shows throughout, as will the prehistoric creatures of Dinosaur Discovery, which features over 30 of the fearsome giants.

Dinosaur Discovery brings the fearsome creatures to life.

As always, thrillseekers will find plenty of rides to get the adrenaline pumping with a wide array of carnival rides and the popular Zika Circus also returns.

There will be impressive feats of strength in the annual Strong Man competition, as well as farm animals to pet, a Cat Show and Ken White performing a Dog and Duck show.

The kids zone at the show.

Each night of the free five day festival ends with a bang as a fireworks display lights up the sky.

• The Easter Show hatches at the ASB Showgrounds, Auckland, on Thursday, April 9, and runs to Monday, April 13. Opens 10am-10pm.