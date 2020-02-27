Sir Rod Stewart will perform a third New Zealand concert especially for his South Island fans.

The Maggie May hit-maker will play Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday, November 11, as part of his The Hits! world tour.

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday, March 6.

The announcement follows exceptional demand for tickets to his two Mission Estate shows in Napier, with the November 14 gig selling out within an hour before a second show was announced for Sunday November 15.

Stewart last performed at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2015 to a sell-out audience of 25,000.

The Napier concerts will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's only North Island performances, following his previous Hawke's Bay shows in 2005 and 2012.

Celebrating 50 years as a solo artist, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 250 million record sales worldwide.

Rod the Mod also boasts nine number one albums and 26 top 10 singles in the UK. Plus, 17 top 10 albums and 16 top 10 singles in the US.

Stewart has many hits including Maggie May, You Wear It Well, You're in My Heart, Tonight's the Night, Gasoline Alley, Sailing and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.