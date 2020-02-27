Taylor Swift has transformed into a man for her latest music video in which she takes swipes at Scooter Braun and Leonardo DiCaprio, while showing support for Serena Williams.

Swift makes her directorial debut on the music video for her new song The Man.

The 30-year-old looks nothing like herself as she shows the sorts of things she could get away with if she was male.

The video starts with Swift's character taking off The Wolf of Wall Street and Leonardo DiCaprio's playboy ways.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Label's brutal response to Taylor Swift's latest letter

• Why Taylor Swift is to blame for latest twist in music rights drama

• Taylor Swift opens up about battle with eating disorder

• 'They found a brain tumour' Taylor Swift opens up about her mother's health

The Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo / AP.

Taylor Swift in The Man. Photo / YouTube.

She also urinates against a graffiti-covered wall that lists all her previous albums and a sing that says "Missing: If found return to Taylor Swift", as well as a "No Scooters" sign.

That is a very unsubtle dig at former manager Scooter Braun who she has been fighting for the rights to her original songs.

The wall shows all of Taylor Swift's albums and a sign that says "no scooters". Photo / YouTube.

US entrepreneur Scooter Braun. Photo / Getty Images.

Swift also appears to have a crack at nemesis Kanye West in a scene where she wakes up next to a naked woman in a room which boasts a self-portrait and a white hallway, which appears similar to West's minimalist mansion.

It seems like a nod to the Famous music video that West did in which a mannequin looking like Swift appeared naked.

Kanye West's Famous music video. Photo / Supplied.

Taylor Swift's The Man. Photo / YouTube.

The singer also appears to pass comment on Serena Williams' US Open fallout with the chair umpire.

The bit suggests that she would be treated differently if she was a man.

Taylor Swift in The Man. Photo / YouTube.

Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos. Photo / Getty Images.

Swift appears as herself at the end of the video sitting in the director's chair and talking to herself dressed as a man. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson voices the male character.

Advertisement

"Hey just checking, was that last scene what you had in mind?", the character asks Swift.

"Maybe try to be sexier, more likeable", before favouring his female co-star by gushing: "By the way, excellent work over there Lauren, that was astonishing".

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, voices the character of The Man. Photo / Getty Images.

Swift also shows how men are treated like the world's greatest dad for doing simple things that mums do, like taking their child to the park.

The video finishes with a flashforward to The Man in his later years marrying a younger woman.

Swift's character during the video looks nothing like her but her turn as a pensioner is even more extraordinary.