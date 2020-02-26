The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to a family squabble.

But Kim Kardashian West and her older sister, Kourtney, have taken it to a whole new level in a dramatic clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up Wth The Kardashians.

It seems things pick up where they left off in season 17, after Kim and Khloe threatened to fire Kourtney from their reality show for not sharing enough of her life with the cameras.

While it's not yet clear what kicks the argument off, we witness Kourtney throwing her coconut water at Kim before interrogating her, "You've got nothing to say?"

Kim, 39, who is sitting down, then launches at Kourtney, 40, snapping, "Don't ever come at me like that", before appearing to throw a punch.

I can't even right now. Photo / Twitter

Earlier this month Kim revealed the 18th season of the E! reality show would be "a little violent" when speaking to lawyer Laura Wasser on her podcast All's Fair.

"I might need an lawyer when that first episode comes out," she said.

"It gets a lot worse before it gets better.

"Our family's never dealt with this before.

"It was a little … violent.

"But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out."

Kourtney announced in November last year that she was stepping back from KUWTK to focus on her young family.

Speaking on Entertainment Today, she said: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there.

"But I'm not saying goodbye … I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed. Currently, in this room."