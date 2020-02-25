Taika Waititi is known for taking many naps, and now a fan has collected the photographic evidence to prove it.

The Twitter account @mcuwaititi posted the photos in a Twitter thread.

The Jojo Rabbit director endorsed the fan's efforts on Twitter.

READ MORE:

• Taika Waititi: Diversity feels like it's 'going backwards' in NZ

• Taika Waititi claims Instagram removed his 'vulgar' photo celebrating Oscar win

• How the world reacted to Taika Waititi and Mark Ruffalo's hongi

• Taika Waititi wins his first Oscar

Advertisement

"Finally! A place where all the photos can live.

"There are more out there too.

"People with Taika photos must come forward. This is a safe place."

Their account posted several snaps of the Oscar winner snoozing over the years, like the time he took a quick nap and the ceremony in 2005. He was nominated for best short film for Two Cars, One Night.

Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space. https://t.co/oJyeQ95qfF — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 25, 2020

Never foget the this one in the oscars pic.twitter.com/Sbs2t7osII — Inverve (@leomontielo) February 25, 2020

Another classic example posted by the account is when he appeared on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

jimmy kimmel edition pic.twitter.com/Z39a2g0SGy — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

In 2018, Waititi posted his own collection on him sleeping on the job on Instagram.

"You only get what you put in," he wrote. "#MotivationMonday."

In true Waititi fashion, he posted a photo of himself sleeping with his award to celebrate his Oscar win for best adapted screenplay.

Advertisement

"Thanks @variety for the Next Morning cover! Scroll right to see the 'afternoon after' watching Prisoner of Azkaban post my appearance on @theellenshow," he posted at the time.

The account ended the thread by declaring that those photos were "arguably the best and most impressive" examples.

and finally, arguably the best and most impressive, oscar edition pic.twitter.com/fEZzGb77xH — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo also added his own photo to the collection. He contributed a photo of himself with the director and Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet.

Publication Entertainment Weekly recalled when they had the actor in the TIFF studio, and Waititi had to be woken up by Jojo Rabbit actor Sam Rockwell and a puppy.

I’ll contribute this one of @ChrisHemsworth & me holding you up on the red carpet as you take a two minute nap. https://t.co/B0GxNs46Zt pic.twitter.com/9iEnjMizbc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 25, 2020

Remember that time in our #TIFF studio when Sam Rockwell woke you up with a puppy? Same 😂 pic.twitter.com/tdFL9Qy3cf — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 25, 2020

The filmmaker's next projects include directing Thor: Love and Thunder, slated for release in 2021.

He is also set to star in The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn.

No doubt Waititi will take plenty of naps in the meantime.