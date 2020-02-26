Kiwi actor Jodie Rimmer is the voice of The Bachelorette and Dog Squad: Puppy School. She's shares key experiences in our weekly Snapchat feature.

My first job was ... working in my dad's fruit shop in Belmont, Auckland, at 10 years old, where I had to smile and say please and thank you about 75 times per customer.

It taught me ... never to mess with Dad as boss, and how to provide a great customer experience!

My big break came ... when I worked with casting director Di Rowan. She went on to cast me in several things, including Xena, In My Father's Den and Not Only But Always, which was a film about the comedian Peter Cook. She wanted to cast me in those big projects because she got to know me, so my big break was being discovered by her, more than any project itself.

The last job I quit was ... working for my dad in the fruit shop. I quit because he used to make me wear a smock and I wanted to wear an apron like the boys. I thought it was a terrible injustice, so I walked out — it felt great.

The most famous person I've ever met is ... probably Ryan Gosling when I worked with him on Young Hercules. We worked together for about a year and had a whole bunch of laughs.

He was ... very sweet, funny, gracious and humble. I always knew he'd go far, but not quite that far!

The best time I've had on set/stage was ... on the film In My Father's Den, because I got to do my most challenging work. My character was completely broken and grieving the loss of her daughter, and I was working with the wonderful writer/director Brad McGann. It was one of those working relationships that was super-aspirational.

But the worst was ... on Celebrity Treasure Island when the boys stitched me up for captaincy.

My dream role would be ... playing a serial killer, who by day is a really nice, respectable mother that drives a Range Rover, but at night has a secret life.

• Jodie Rimmer narrates The Bachelorette New Zealand, Sundays-Tuesdays on TVNZ 2, and Dog Squad: Puppy School, Tuesdays on TVNZ 1.