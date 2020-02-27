Reel Women (Rialto Channel)

This two-month series of TV shows and films, each introduced by "mother-of-the-nation" Judy Bailey, is timed to start around the same time as International Women's Day on March 8. It begins this weekend with I Am, an anthology series by Bafta Award-winning Dominic Savage. Each details a partly autobiographical story about 21st-century womanhood through the eyes of a different woman. The series stars Oscar nominee Samantha Morton (Rillington Place), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty). The first episode screens Sunday at 8.30pm.

All The Bright Places (Netflix)

Stock up on tissues - a new tear-jerker is here. Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith) are brought together when they're paired on a school project, tasked with reporting on the wonders of their hometown. A deep connection sparks between the pair, and their strength is tested as each grapples with scars from the past. Based on the best-selling novel by Jennifer Niven. Streaming tonight.

Yesterday (Neon)

Imagine a world where The Beatles never existed. Imagine you're the only one who knows their music. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling musician who strikes gold when a 12-second blackout deletes The Beatles from existence and he's the only one who remembers their tunes. It also stars Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Ed Sheeran. Streaming now.

The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix)

Early reviews have been far from kind, despite the star power involved with this adaptation of a Joan Didion novel. Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck are the leads, with Hathaway playing a veteran journalist who stops covering the 1984 US Presidential election to care for her father before getting wrapped up in some arms dealing-related malarkey. Watch and decide. Streaming now.