Hard rock legends Scorpions and Whitesnake have cancelled their Auckland show due to a medical emergency.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine had to undergo surgery to remove kidney stones, following the band's Melbourne concert last Wednesday.

The 71-year-old shared an update on his condition through the band's Facebook page, explaining he had suffered "a very painful attack".

Dear Fans , the good news first .... we had a fantastic show in Melbourne wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena ....... Posted by Scorpions on Saturday, 22 February 2020

The 80s rockers were set to play Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday.

A press release from the promoter explained the concert had been scratched "due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party and insurmountable logistical issues".

Fans who had purchased tickets online or over the phone will be refunded automatically but the refund process can take up to five days. Those who purchased tickets from a Ticketmaster outlet, will need to return to the outlet with the tickets and credit card or photo ID used to make the booking.