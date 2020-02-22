Billie Eilish has made history with her song penned for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

According to the BBC, Eilish's track has become the second-ever James Bond theme to top the UK singles chart.

Sam Smith was the last artist to achieve the same commercial milestone for Spectre with his song Writing's On The Wall. It means Eilish is the first woman to achieve the same feat.

The song is currently number nine on the New Zealand Top 40 singles chart.

The star turned 18 in November, and is the youngest artist to record a song for the movie franchise.

The song was streamed 10.6 million times and sold 90,000 copies in its first week, which makes it one of the biggest songs of the year in the UK, reports the BBC.

Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas O'Connell told the BBC Breakfast show that they recorded the song on a tour bus in Texas.

Smith's song sold 70,000 copies in its first week.

Adele's track Skyfall sold 84,000 copies in its first week, however because it was released on a Wednesday it only allowed two days for chart figures to be recorded. Skyfall is the most popular Bond song to date with 1.1 million copies sold.

It's the latest succcess for Eilish, who recently cleaned up at the Grammy Awards, earning five awards including album of the year and song of the year.

She also won best international female artist at he Brit Awards in London last week and performed the track live for the first time.

Daniel Craig will star as James Bond for the last time in the film franchise in No Time To Die.

• No Time To Die is released in New Zealand cinemas in April.