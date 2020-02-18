

Sir Rod Stewart's special Mission Estate Winery gig in November has sold out within two hours, with organisers immediately announcing a second show at the same venue on the next day.

The performances, a part of his The Hits! world tour, will be on Saturday November 14 (sold out) and Sunday November 15.

Tickets for the Saturday went on sale at 11am with some fans reporting waits of more than an hour for tickets through the Mission website.

Those booking through Ticketmaster did not report such long wait times.

A statement on the Mission Estate website at 12.17pm said: "Rod Stewart 2nd show announced for Sunday November 15 2020."

Some Mission purchasers reported 'general admission' tickets for Saturday were still available as at 12.30pm.

But by 12.50pm the website was displaying a "sold out" banner for his first show and none could be bought.

Mission Concert Management's Garry Craft said it was "amazing" to sell out for the first show so quickly.

"Rod's broken another record," he said. "The first show pretty much sold out in an hour.

"It'll be an amazing event. I'm sure Rod will be very pleased to get the news that he's still got lots of fans in his favourite city in the Pacific."

The Mission Concerts will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's only North Island performances, following his previous Hawke's Bay shows in 2005 and 2012.

Celebrating 50 years as a solo artist, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 250 million record sales worldwide.

Rod the Mod also boasts nine number one albums and 26 top 10 singles in the UK. Plus, 17 top 10 albums and 16 top 10 singles in the US.

Stewart has many hits including "Maggie May", "You Wear It Well", "You're in My Heart", Tonight's the Night", "Gasoline Alley", "Sailing" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?".

The singer closed the show at the UKs Brit Awards show on Thursday in London.