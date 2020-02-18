A great deal was supposed to happen in last night's episode of The Bachelorette , in which the dead walk the earth and stagger and lurch towards

two eligible women in an attempt to woo them back to their bachelor crypts.

The show's narrator Jodie Rimmer kept sucking in her breath and then

SHOUTING that a great deal was about to happen. Loud, abrupt, DOOR-SLAMMING

music signalled that a great deal was going to happen at any moment. But at

the end of the day, and what a long, BORING day it was, absolutely nothing

happened.

Hottie Lesina went on a date with Zombie Mike. Hottie Lily went on a date

with Zombie Kumara - he has a name, but I can't remember it, all that comes

to mind is that he grows kumaras and has a mullet. Be warned, I may refer to

him later in this review as Zombie Mullet.

Anyway, nothing happened on either date, and the rest of the episode was

filled, as in padded out, as in desperately edited at maximum door-slamming

volume, with a contrived DRAMA between the original set of nine zombies and

the newly introduced five zombies.

No wonder they're less than impressed. So is our critic. Photo / file

"They don't respect our culture," droned Zombie Liam, who has been with the

show since it began at the dawn of time.

"Aw yeah," muttered Zombie Mullet, neither agreeing or disagreeing, or

saying anything at all, really.

And so the antagonism didn't go very far. It's hard to go very far when the

antagonists are also the walking dead. They argued with each other,

lifelessly; they made snippy little comments at each other, deathlessly;

they lurched and staggered in each other's direction, and then sat down

again.

What do the undead read? Zombie Mike was shown reading a novel by Wilbur

Smith.

Advertisement

What do the undead write? Hottie Lesina gave Zombie Logan a notebook, and

said, "It's for you to write your poetry and your little short stories."

Short stories! God almighty.

But WAIT, something happened, SORT OF. The show's wooden host, Art Green,

creaked into shot, and just for a second there, when he was standing at a

certain angle and in a certain light, it struck me that he looked quite a

lot like Eric Watson when that wealthy fathead was younger.

I thought back to the time I went to his wedding reception when he got

married to Nikki Watson. It was held at a private suite at the Heritage

Hotel on Albert St.

There weren't that many people there. I got the feeling

he didn't have many friends. I asked other guests, "How do you know Eric?"

And they said, "I don't, really, but I got invited, so."

I asked a beautiful woman the same question. She said, with a rising

inflection, "He's my husband?" So at least he knew one person quite well.

It was a long night. Good looking people stuck in hell, listlessly going

about the pursuit of love - it was a lot like The Bachelorette.