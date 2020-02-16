One of the Bachelorette NZ intruders is the ex-husband of MasterChef star and celebrity chef Chelsea Winter.

Professional sailor Mike Bullot made a surprise entrance on last night's episode of The Bachelorette, during which he revealed he is recently divorced.

The couple split in 2018, after four years of marriage. At the time she took to social media to announce the news.

Bachelorette NZ contestant Mike Bullot and Masterchef star Chelsea Winter split in 2018, after four years of marriage. Photo / Supplied

"Hi everyone. I've got something personal to share that I would like you to hear directly from me. It's with sadness I say that earlier this year, my marriage to Mike came to an end," she wrote.

"As I'm sure many of you can appreciate, it has been a difficult and deeply personal thing to go through. Thank you for respecting our privacy as we both now move forward with our lives.

She also added "Thank you for your love and support everyone, it means a lot to me.

"I just want you to know that although it was a sad time, I am okay, and looking now to the future.

"I will always love and respect Mike and I am grateful for the time we had together."

Winter went on to welcome her first child Sky in July last year with her new partner, Douglas Renall.

According to his Bachelorette profile Bullot is now looking for "someone I have fun with, a kind and genuine smile, doesn't take herself too seriously, confident in herself and what she wants."